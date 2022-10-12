CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Crime stats through the third quarter of the year in Charlotte were released Wednesday.

Crime is up compared to this time last year by 4.5%. Crime categories were broken down by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department by violent crime and property crime.

Under violent crime, homicides are up 26%, robberies 6%, sex assaults are down 19% and auto larcenies are down 1%.

Property crime is up 6% and commercial burglaries up 41%.