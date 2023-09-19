CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Elon University officials announced Tuesday their intent to offer legal education courses in Charlotte.

Elon University may bring a law school to Charlotte

They aim to begin the Elon Law FLEX program in October 2024. It’s designed to be completed while the student is also working full-time. It is a four-year program but can be made to fit around a student’s availability.

The dean of Elon Law School, Zack Kramer, said the program will make quality legal education more accessible.

“There are people who may have always wanted to be lawyers but haven’t had that opportunity,” Kramer said. “It’s also possible they may have realized later they want to go to law school, so we are hoping to fill that need that hasn’t been served in a while.”

Charlotte is the only major city in the region without any in-person law program offerings. The Charlotte School of Law closed in 2017.

Elon University leaders say the city is the right spot for them to expand to because of the growing number of young professionals and the demand for specialized education.

“We know how powerful having a physical presence here in Charlotte will be for the future of Elon University and we’re banking on the future of Charlotte,” said Connie Book, president of Elon University.

The program will be based out of Elon’s Charlotte Regional Center at 330 W. Tremont Ave. in South End.

Kramer said they aim to accept around 35 students in the first semester to keep the instruction tailored and personal.

School officials said they are still waiting on the American Bar Association to approve their application for accreditation.

They will begin accepting applications on October 1, 2023. Prospective students can learn more about the classes at open houses at the regional center on Nov. 15, Feb. 20, and April 25.