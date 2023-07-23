CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — On Monday Charlotte FC will welcome 250 Title I, need-based families and 100 Charlotte-Mecklenburg School teachers for their school year kickoff event, the team announced.

The event aims to support educational and technology equity across under-resourced Charlotte communities.

The Club will provide essential educational resources to students and teachers to help ease the financial stress that comes with back-to-school costs.

Students will receive backpacks, laptops and school supplies. Teachers will also get the necessary supplies to boost their classrooms for the upcoming school year.

Students and families who will be in attendance were pre-identified through nonprofit organizations associated with Charlotte FC.