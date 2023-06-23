CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Queen City has shown its soccer pride in the first two seasons as the newest Major League Soccer expansion team.

“I like that we have a team here, so we don’t have to go all over the place and try to find a team to root for,” said Charlotte FC fan, Sydney Lonnen.

And now, the U.S.’s ability to stage global events has landed it the opportunity to host the newly expanded 32 team FIFA Club World Cup.

“They will be united in the United States, and this will give another impetus to the growth of the game,” said FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

CLTFC supporters are excited about the level of talent that would come with the tournament.

“That’s the best clubs in the entire world,” said fan Steve Lonnen, “so everybody’s excited about Messi coming to Miami? That’s Messi and all the other best players.”

The tournament will take place Summer 2025, and Charlotte FC has confirmed they’re “looking into” what it would take to place a bid to host one of the games.

“If Charlotte FC can make that happen, if the city of Charlotte could make that happen, I think everybody wins in that situation,” Lonnen said.

“If they didn’t look into it, it would be pretty silly, right?” said fan Maggie Solomon. “This is a great opportunity for them to not only get visibility as a newer team, but to be able to showcase the great things that not only the team has to offer, but what Charlotte has to offer as well.”

Whether Charlotte gets the opportunity to host a game, Charlotte FC does still have a chance to earn a bid to play.

They would have to first win the MLS Cup and the Concacaf Champions Cup, which might be a tall order.

“We are just talking the best of the best. Elite status,” said Lonnen. “But dreamers dream right?” said Lonnen.

Even if Charlotte FC doesn’t make the Club World Cup, their loyal fanbase will still be here cheering them on at home.

“They usually score a bunch of goals, which is exciting,” said Lonnen. “And then they put on a show.”