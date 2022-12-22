CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One of the biggest innovations in the history of the Charlotte Fire Department is still a little more than two years away but has already been spotted in the Queen City.

Charlotte Firefighters took an electric firetruck for a test drive ahead of the innovative vehicle joining the fleet.

The new electric fire truck takes about 24 months to build. The process of finding a truck that drastically reduces emissions all started where else but in a board room.

Besides the built-in siren, there is a noticeably different sound coming from the truck.

“You can obviously hear some of the moving parts and stuff, like when it brakes, but nothing like a diesel engine,” said Deputy Chief Jerry Winkles.

Following the all-electric firetruck test drive, Charlotte firefighters were sold. A REV Vector Electric Firetruck that packs 316 kilowatts of power into multiple batteries will join the fire department fleet.

All those words sound sophisticated and fancy, but what’s most important to know is the powerful truck can do everything its diesel counterpart can. The Charlotte Fire Department version will be a pumper and respond to working fire calls.

“One of the engineers from one of the manufacturers came down and talked to us, and they did a ton of research to make sure the battery capacity was large enough,” said Winkles.

Every aspect of the electric firetruck will be custom-built. Even diesel-powered firetrucks already have dozens of electrical components. A fire truck committee for the Charlotte Fire Department looked at vendors to pick a truck that fit the department’s needs.

The goal is this will be the first of many electric firetrucks down the line. It’s a vision that wasn’t even possible when most firefighters joined the force.

“I didn’t think technology would ever get there because even then, 27 years ago, we didn’t have electric cars that are as prevalent as they are now,” said Winkles.

The firetruck will be housed at Charlotte’s first all-electric firehouse, Fire Station #30. The new 3-bay, 2-story firehouse, with more than 14,000 square feet, is scheduled to begin construction in early 2024.

As for the cost of the firetruck, a typical firetruck ranges from $500,000 to $1.5 million.

Deputy Chief Jerry Winkles says an electric truck costs slightly more but will pay for itself in the long run.