CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It takes only 60 seconds or less for a lithium-ion battery to spark and spread through a home, building or place of business.

Not only are these types of fires harder to fight, but they are more dangerous for the firefighters and those directly around the blaze.

“Lithium-ion batteries can go into thermal runaway and make an apartment untenable in less than 60 seconds,” explained Charlotte Fire Hazmat Coordinator Mike Mitchum.

The Charlotte Fire Department, along with Mitchum, have spent the past week pushing out warning signs to look for in electronic devices, after a deadly fire at an e-bike store in Manhattan Tuesday morning killed four people.

The cause has been linked to a lithium-ion battery.

This car was the victim of a fire caused by a lithium-ion battery.

It has not been common for Charlotte firefighters to respond to personal property fires which involve those types of batteries. However, they have responded to a single site, an electric recycling site in Charlotte, three times in a single year.

Mitchum said around 50 percent of battery fires are because of a mechanical failure, “meaning they’re bent, broken, crushed. Something like that, or they’re overcharged.”

Battery fires that involve this technology are more difficult for firefighters to fight.

If the fire involves an electric vehicle, crews have to have a specific hose to go under the vehicle to spray the battery site, which sits underneath the vehicle.

It can also take upwards of three hours to fully clear the scene of an electrical vehicle fire, as opposed to a traditional vehicle fire.

Firefighters also encounter projectiles, which can be found inside the batteries themselves.

“Particularly in the plastic cases, they will eject, they will forcibly shoot out,” Mitchum explained. “The fire maybe will start here, but then it starts spreading. You have these flaming projectiles. So it tends to spread the fire in about 60 seconds.”

Charlotte fire leaders hope to have new equipment and be trained on it by the end of the year.

Their advice for everyone is to not charge any major electronics near your front door, because it could block your only exit in the event of a fire.

They also stress not to charge anything while you’re asleep, and unplug your device if the battery becomes too hot, swells or is already fully charged.

For more tips and information, check out Charlotte Fire’s Twitter page.