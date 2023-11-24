CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte firefighters are ready for the bell to ring at a moment’s notice on Thanksgiving Day.

At Charlotte Fire Station Number One, firefighters peel potatoes and baste the turkey fresh out of the oven for their Thanksgiving meal. “We have the turkey, all your classic food, your mashed potatoes and gravy, mac and cheese, dinner rolls,” one firefighter told Queen City News. “We just try not to overeat, be ready, ready for action.”

Charlotte’s bravest drop everything when duty calls and every second counts. “As soon as that bell hits, we go and it happens. It happens a lot, the food right in front of us and we don’t get the taste it.”

Firefighters say they respond to more calls for house fires in Charlotte on Thanksgiving Day since more people are in the kitchen. “The number one reason for house fires or cause of house fires in Charlotte is cooking and often that’s due to unattended cooking.” The team stays ready to roll at a moment’s notice 365 days a year. “Unlike most other professions, we’re here for 24 hours at a time. It is typically a little bit rougher on our younger firefighters to experience the challenge of being away from loved ones on the holiday for the first time.”

“The firefighters become family sacrificing time away from their loved ones to save lives and personal property. “We want to help people and serve my community and honestly, I think it’s a small sacrifice and I’ve got an understanding family.

It’s a labor of love that the men and women of the department say they’re grateful for.

“This is what I signed up to do and I hope that the training and the time that I commit to this department pays off and then I could save lives and help people.”