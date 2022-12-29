CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The countdown to 2023 is on for the QC.

“This is a great event,” said Moira Quinn, senior vice president of communications for Center City Partners. “This is a way to think about all the blessings of last year or maybe some of the things we want to let go about last year.”

The CLT NYE celebration prep work is in full swing, even if you only see a few road barriers on the street. There will be a DJ, a live band and hopefully many people.

“This is a free dance party for the entire Charlotte region, and we sincerely hope a lot of folks will come,” Quinn added.

The event is bouncing back. There was no event in 2021, and around 10,000 people in 2022 as Charlotte was one of the first cities to hold post-pandemic celebrations.

This year it may not be the pandemic putting a damper on the event, that’s Mother Nature, and organizers say they will be outside dancing, rain or shine.

“The weather is going to be maybe a little bit damp,” added Quinn. “So we encourage people to wear a raincoat, wear a poncho.”

The transformation in Uptown will start on Saturday, with the Levine Avenue of the Arts closing at 9 a.m. Then as we get closer to 2023, West Martin Luther King, and West Brooklyn Village Avenue will close at 5 p.m.