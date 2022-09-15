CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Queen City News) – America is experiencing a housing crisis, and Charlotte is being hit harder than most other cities.

“We are still in massive scarcity. We still do not have anywhere near the normal inventory like a balanced market, and I don’t see that changing anytime soon,” NextHome Paramount real estate agent Erika Wishnefsky said.

She sees an uptick in clients moving to Charlotte from states like Florida, Maryland, and Texas, scooping up available homes.

It’s estimated that Charlotte needs an additional 21,000 new homes to tackle the housing shortage, according to ‘Housing Underproduction.’

“We are so busy right now. We are looking for qualified people all of the time because the demand is everywhere,” said Troy Dechert, Andrew Roby Construction’s director of production. “There are so many builders out there right now, but nobody can keep up.”

On top of high demand, which is good business, builders also deal with higher construction costs.

“It’s an ever-changing sort of budgeting nightmare as far as being able to tell someone where their price is on the front end and where it finishes,” Ram Construction Vice President/Sales & Acquisitions Manager Keith Wesolowski said.

National home builders like Tri Pointe Homes saw the looming housing boom years ago and expanded their company to the Southeast shortly before the pandemic.

“We look for growth markets where there are high levels of professional employment, and especially in Charlotte, we see a very large and growing Millennial population,” Tri Pointe Homes chief marketing officer Linda Mamet said.

The company is currently building several housing developments across Charlotte.

Despite efforts from construction companies to move buildings alone, those on the front lines of the Charlotte housing market say the demand is too high to meet.

“The builders will never be able to catch up to the rate of the people that want to come here,” Wishnefsky said.