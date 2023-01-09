The rapid growth in Charlotte was the main topic of conversation, along with ways to address the issues that come with growth.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Charlotte City Council kicked off its two-day housing and job summit on Monday night.

The rapid growth in Charlotte was the main topic of conversation, along with ways to address the issues that come with growth.

The council heard from local experts on the growth of Charlotte over the past few years and how it’s impacting our job and housing markets.

“We’re going to look at what has changed in the last 20 years. And what we need to be thinking about now. We actually, I believe, need to adjust our policies and our investments because of the changes that we’re seeing,” said Mayor Vi Lyles.

One of the main issues brought to the forefront during the presentations is the need for more housing to accommodate the growing population.

“These two years created a shortage; these two years alone created a shortage of 10,000 housing units,” Lyles said. “So if we want to catch that up, it’s not like we just build another 10,000 housing units next year. We need to build 10,000 extra housing units to be able to fix that.”

Charlotte’s housing prices have gone up by 54% in the last two years, which is much higher than most cities comparable in size. Councilman Ed Driggs brought up some reasoning as to why housing construction hasn’t caught up in Charlotte.

“There were constraints, supply constraints, and issues like that,” Driggs said. “So we couldn’t, we just couldn’t. The builders couldn’t do it. They couldn’t get the labor; there were the supply chain problems with materials. So it wasn’t just a policy decision, the market did what it could, and they couldn’t keep up.”

On Tuesday morning, the Council will reconvene to discuss everything they learned and heard from the community.

They hope the housing and jobs summit will guide their policy decisions regarding Charlotte’s growth going forward.