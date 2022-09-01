CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It’s been quite the eventful couple of days for NBA superstar and Charlotte’s very own Stephen Curry.
The four-time NBA Champ and Davidson Hall of Famer now owns a key to the Queen City.
On Thursday, the Warrior’s point guard was bestowed the incredible honor by Mayor Vi Lyles.
“Thank you to the entire city of Charlotte,” said Curry. “Charlotte is in my blood, in my DNA.”
The most recent person to receive a city key was former Carolina Panther Thomas Davis. The key is typically given to a famous or very honorable person.
Curry grew up in Charlotte, where his father spent most of his NBA career with the Hornets.
“Best 21 years of my life… spent it here,” said Curry. “It means so much.”