CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Ernie Perry, co-founder of the longstanding Perry’s Jewelers in SouthPark known for his philanthropic work, has died, according to a social media post by the business.

“He was an amazing philanthropist, and truly enjoyed donating his time, talent, and jewelry to many non-profit organizations throughout the Carolinas,” the business posted on its Instagram account.

A cause of death was not given. The business said it would remain closed on Monday.

The business now operates across the street from SouthPark Mall, while Mr. Perry launched his first business in 1977 along with his wife Priscilla on Independence Boulevard, according to the business’ website.

The current location has been in existence since 2012 before it was located in SouthPark Mall.