CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One of the longest running Juneteenth celebrations in the country is underway in the Queen City.

Juneteenth Festival of the Carolinas kicked off Thursday with the annual cultural camp. The event on Park Drive provided kids of all ages with a full day of arts and crafts, music and performances.

Officials say it was a great way for children to learn about the importance of history.

Organizers say this is just one of the many things that organizers have planned over the next three days centered around the Plaza Midwood neighborhood. There will be a March for Peace Saturday starting at the Grady Cole Center and ending at House of Africa on Thomas Avenue.

This year marks the 26th year for the Charlotte Juneteenth festival.