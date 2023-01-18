CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Truist Field will debut a brand new, year-round, neighborhood-style pub with a target opening date of May, the team announced Wednesday.

Charlotte Knights Chief Operating Officer Dan Rajkowski made the exciting announcement from Truist Field.

Charlotte Knights

Renovations have already begun for the Paper Mill Pub at Truist Field, home to the Knights since 2014, with a tentative opening date of mid-to-late May.

Lunch and dinner will be served and the menu is being designed.

There will be an outdoor patio and the pub, named after an old Center City papermill business, will feature views of the skyline and Romare Bearden Park.

Rajkowski said the design of the pub is to bring a local neighborhood pub feel to patrons and that it will be open year-round.