CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A new proposal for the Eastland Mall site was submitted on Friday, and city staff narrowed down their recommendation Monday for which proposals they think council members should pick.

The new proposal — Eastland Yards Indoor Sports Complex — is one of the top two recommended, and it would consist of a new indoor sports complex with 10 basketball courts, 20 volleyball courts and 40 pickleball courts.

There would also be outdoor fields and leasable space. It’s a project from Synergy Sports, Viking Companies and EDGE Sports Group.

The total cost of the project would be $68 million, and the developers are asking for $28 million from the public.

The proposals are for the eastern 29 acres of the Eastland property off Central Avenue. Development of the western half has been underway for a mixture of housing and a county park.

City staff now recommend Eastland Yards and QC East as the top two proposals for council to consider.

QC East is an entertainment complex that would include esports, soccer and music festivals.

At the Jobs and Economic Development Committee meeting Monday, council members stressed the importance of making a decision sooner rather than later.

“I’m very ready to make a decision,” said committee chair Malcom Graham. “I think we’re to the point where we have to send a clear message to the community as a whole what we’re going to do. The way the staff has outlined their recommendation allows us to move both forward, but as I say, ‘Malcolm see, Queen City East’s been in the driver’s seat,’ and the other proposal will be doing more due diligence, right.”

The next step in this lengthy process is hearing from the public. There will be a community meeting later this month and in July council wants to narrow down the proposals and make a final decision on what happens to the Eastland Mall site.