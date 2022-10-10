CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man who had been putting off renovations on his home now has plenty of funds to do so, North Carolina Lottery announced Monday.

67-year-old Charlotte resident Thomas Pharr cashed in on a $3 Power Play ticket he purchased online last month that turned out to be worth $150,000.

“I had to look at it two or three times to double-check all the zeroes and then I had my wife look at it,” he said. “We were surprised and excited.”

Pharr claimed his prize Friday and took home $106,516 after taxes.

“We’ve been talking about renovating our house and lo and behold this happens,” Pharr said.