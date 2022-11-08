CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Carvent Webb of Charlotte tried his luck on a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize, NC Education Lottery officials said Tuesday.

Webb bought his lucky Fabulous Fortune ticket from the 7-Eleven on Mallard Creek Road in Charlotte.

When Webb arrived at lottery headquarters on Monday to collect his prize, he had a decision to make. He could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $150,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $1.8 million, lottery officials said.

Webb chose the lump-sum amount of $1.8 million and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $1,272,722.

Fabulous Fortune debuted in July with six $3 million prizes and 18 $100,000 prizes. Two $3 million prizes and 10 $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.