LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man is facing heroin and meth trafficking charges after being pulled over for a traffic violation, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident on Friday at a home in Crouse. Investigators say they observed a drug transaction take place, followed a vehicle involved, and conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation on NC Highway 150.

A K-9 was called in and detected drugs, and Fidel Gutierrez, 26, of Charlotte, was arrested and now faces charges including heroin and meth trafficking, records show.

He was held on a $500,000 secured bond and has already appeared in court.