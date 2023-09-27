CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte man has pleaded guilty to fraudulently obtaining more than $700,000 in COVID-19 disaster relief funds, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced Wednesday.

Charlotte resident Evan Perez, 35, pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy

Perez has been released on bond and faces up to five years in prison. No court date has been announced yet.

Court docs showed that from 2020 through 2021, Perez fraudulently obtained COVID-19 relief funds of approximately $720,000. A co-conspirator pleaded guilty in January in eastern North Carolina for a similar, multi-million dollar scheme, the DOJ said.