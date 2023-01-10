CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man cashed in on an early birthday gift thanks to a lucky lottery prize, North Carolina Lottery announced Tuesday.

Charlotte resident Dondrell Lee, 59, won $200,000 on a second-chance drawing and took home $142,500 after taxes after claiming his prize in Raleigh on Monday, lottery officials said. “Since we are pretty cold here in North Carolina right now, maybe I’ll go somewhere warm,” Lee said.

Lee said he’ll use his winnings to pay some bills and possibly take a vacation. The $30 200X The Cash lottery game launched last March.

Lee turns 60 next week.