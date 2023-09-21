SUMTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte man was killed and another person was injured in a shooting Tuesday night, according to the Sumter Police Department.

Authorities said they responded to a shots fired call around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19. A deputy in the area found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the road on Brand Street.

Emergency personnel took Paul Shereshaw, 42, of Charlotte, to Prisma Health Tuomey, where he died a short time later from his injuries. During the investigation, Sumter Police said a 26-year-old resident also showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

An autopsy will be conducted on Shereshaw later this week, authorities said.

This case remains open and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sumter Police at 803-436-2700.