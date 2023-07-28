MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte man says he plans to buy his wife a new car and pay off some bills after winning more than $300,000 on a Cash 5 ticket.

Alfred Yeldell, of Charlotte, bought his $1 Quick Pick ticket at the Kingsway on East Ozark Avenue in Gastonia. His numbers matched all five white balls, winning him the jackpot for the July 25 drawing, NC lottery officials said.

Yeldell arrived at lottery headquarters on Thursday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $254,097.

Cash 5 is one of six lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through a retail location or with Online Play, officials said.

The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598. Thursday’s jackpot is $110,000.