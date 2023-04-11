CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte man has pleaded guilty to all charges in connection to a 2019 crash that killed a 21-year-old man and paralyzed a 15-year-old girl, according to District Attorney Spencer B. Merriweather III.

When the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Homicide Team called Dang Ngo, 42, for trial on Monday, April 10, he pled guilty to second-degree murder, felony death by vehicle, two counts of felony serious injury by vehicle, and reckless driving.

In August 2019, authorities said Ngo was speeding on East Independence Blvd. in Charlotte. Just before the crash, he was reportedly driving his BMW at 128 MPH in a 45 MPH zone.

Police said Ngo was still traveling at 103 MPH when he slammed into the back of a Toyota Camry that had five people inside. Among them was Carlos Santiago-Luna, 21, who died from his injuries. Another passenger, a 15-year-old girl, was paralyzed from the chest down.

Authorities said three other people inside the Toyota suffered injuries in the crash and continue to deal with the medical ramifications of those injuries.

The surviving victims in the 2019 wreck addressed the court before Ngo’s sentencing. Judge Louis A. Trosch sentenced Ngo to 150-192 months in prison.

Investigators determined Ngo had a blood alcohol concentration of .12 following the crash.