CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man was sentenced Tuesday in a case involving two separate robberies that occurred in the Queen City, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced.

Charlotte resident Trayvon Roary, 37, will serve ten years after pleading guilty last year to robbery affecting interstate commerce.

Court documents showed Roary held a vape store owner at gunpoint in 2021 on Old Statesville Road and then fled the store with cash. Records also showed Roary also held up an arcade shop on Westinghouse Blvd. with a gun and stole cash.