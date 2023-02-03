BECKLEY, W.Va. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man was sentenced to ten years in prison Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, for sex offenses against a minor, according to the DOJ.

David McConnell, 39, will serve ten years, followed by 25 years of supervised release.

Court documents and statements in court said from May 15, 2022, until May 30, 2022, he used the Kik messaging app to talk on the phone with a woman he thought was a single mother of 11 and 13-year-old girls in Beckley, West Virginia.

McConnell allegedly showed interest in ‘engaging in sexual activity with the two minor females and teaching the woman to engage in sexual acts with her daughters.’

He admitted telling the woman he planned to travel from Charlotte to a Beckley hotel to meet all three of them and planned to ‘shower with each of the minor children and engage in sexual acts with both of them.’

On May 30, 2022, McConnel was arrested in Beckley.