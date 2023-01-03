CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man suffering from a mental health crisis shot himself in the leg during a dangerous struggle with officers, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Tuesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident Tuesday around 6:30 a.m. near 8700 University Executive Park Dr. in the University City area. Officers said an individual who was armed with a gun was suffering from a mental health crisis.

A physical struggle ensued and the man shot himself in the leg, according to the police report. He was then tased, arrested, and the gun was seized and transported to an area medical center with non-life-threatening injuries.

A Crisis-Intervention Team was among the departments that responded to the scene and no officers were injured.