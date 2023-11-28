CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for using online platforms to message, convince and sometimes pay minors to make sexually explicit videos of themselves, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Court documents show the FBI began an investigation in 2019 into the suspect using the internet to obtain child pornography.

23-year-old Luis Ramirez Avila admitted to using messaging applications such as Snapchat to view, share and receive child pornography.

Avila convinced, and sometimes paid, minors to make sexually explicit videos of themselves and send the videos back, officials said.

On Nov. 29, 2022, Avila pleaded guilty to three counts of receipt of child pornography.

Along with his 11-year prison sentence, Avila was ordered to serve 30 years under court supervision, register as a sex offender after he is released and pay $15,300 in assessments.