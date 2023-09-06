CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte man was a lucky winner of Friday’s Cash 5 jackpot of $1.2 million, according to the NC Education Lottery.

Robert Davis bought his $1 Cash 5 ticket at the Food Lion on Cambridge Commons Drive.

Davis’s ticket matched all five numbers in Friday’s Cash 5 drawing. The odds of that happening are 1 in 962,598.

He picked up his winnings on Tuesday in Raleigh which amounted to $873,998 after federal and state withholdings.

Cash 5 is one of six lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets at a retail location or with Online Play through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.