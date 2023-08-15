CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A lucky winner from Charlotte turned a $20 scratch-off into $100,000, according to the NC Education Lottery.

Francisco De La Riva Delgado bought his Big Cash Payout game ticket from the Food Lion on South Tryon Street.

The Big Cash Payout game debuted in July with four $2 million prizes and eight $100,000 prizes.

This was the first of the 12 total prizes to be claimed.