CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A $30 scratch-off ticket paid off big-time with a $100,000 prize for a Charlotte man, according to the NC Education lottery.

Miles Bynum Sr. bought his winning ticket from Queens Market on West Sugar Creek Road in Charlotte.

Bynum Sr. played the $5 million Ultimate game which debuted in March. It features five $5 million prizes and 15 $100,000 prizes.

Four $5 million prizes and nine $100,000 prizes have yet to be claimed.