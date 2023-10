CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man’s pockets are a little heavier this morning after striking big on a scratch-off ticket this week, North Carolina Lottery announced Wednesday.

Charlotte resident Edgar Hernandez bought the $5 Cashworld Multiplier ticket from the Mount Holly Xpress Market on Tuckaqseege Road.

He claimed his winning on Tuesday and took home $106,876 after taxes.

Meanwhile, the next Power Ball drawing is Wednesday night and comes with a hefty $1.73 billion jackpot.