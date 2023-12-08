CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

Djakaridia “Isaac” Traore, 55, was last seen on Saturday, Nov. 25, around 5:40 p.m. leaving his supportive housing unit located in the 500 block of Clanton Road.

CMPD said Traore suffers from several medical conditions. He is believed to be traveling on foot and walks with a slight shuffle, police said. Traore was last seen wearing jeans, a white hoodie with “Aero NYC 1987” on the front, and a blue striped shirt underneath.

Anyone with information on Traore’s whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately, police said.