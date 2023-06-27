CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles has announced that she will seek re-election as city mayor, she announced late Monday night on social media.

Lyles is seeking a fourth term after first being elected mayor back in 2017.

She said her campaign will focus on several issues including creating business opportunities, affordable housing, better police-community relations, and racial equity.

Charlotte’s 2023 mayoral election will be held on November 7.