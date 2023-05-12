CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Just in time for Mother’s Day, a Charlotte mom is celebrating a milestone with Habitat for Humanity.

The organization helped her build her home 32 years ago. Not only is she still living in that home today, but she’s part of a “Women’s Build” that’s still going strong, continuing the tradition on Morris Field Drive Friday morning.

These days you don’t always see Janet Stewart swinging a hammer, but she’s still making her mark.

“I’m kind of a low-key person,” said Stewart.

More than three decades ago, Stewart was the center of attention.

“It was, in my mind, chaotic,” Stewart recalled. “There were people everywhere.”

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter was in town when it all started in Charlotte in 1991, the first-ever all-women Habitat for Humanity build anywhere in the country.

“I didn’t understand the impact then because I’m a single mother of two girls, and everything we needed we had to do for ourselves,” said Stewart.

They built the home for Stewart in the Optimist Park community.

“It was very surreal and humbling that so many people were there to help me,” said Stewart.

And they’re still building homes three decades later.

“Why not women, right?” asked Sharon Sullivan, co-owner and CEO of Renewal by Andersen, a company volunteering Friday. “Particularly in the construction segment.”

Women are helping women.

“With Habitat, in a lot of circumstances, where there’s housing insecurity, it’s female, single, often head of households,” Sullivan described. “So it’s special for women to know that they’re helping other women get into what is probably their first home.”

Stewart still lives in that Habitat home just north of uptown.

“I told my kids, ‘You’re going to have to carry me out of here,’” said Stewart. “I’m not going anywhere.”

And she’s right here supporting the next mom who will make the house her own.

“It makes you want to do better to help the next person that may be coming along, because there will be more,” said Stewart.

The work at the Morris Field Drive site is not over. In October, Habitat will start building 23 homes in a week with about 600 volunteers a day.

It’s part of the Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project, and beyond the presidential influence, there will be some star power behind it. Country music stars Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are set to be in town.