CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two Charlotte murder suspects were arrested while attempting to re-enter the U.S. from Mexico, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said on Monday.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident on May 15th around 1 a.m. near 2100 Milton Road. Juan Santiago-Flores, 23, suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to an area medical center where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives identified Erik Espino-Perez, 20, and William Espino-Perez, 25, as the suspects and both were arrested when they attempted to re-enter the United States from Mexico last Friday, according to the police report.

U.S. Customs, Border Protection, and the FBI were among the departments involved in the investigation. Det. Buhr is the lead on the case. Both men face multiple charges including murder and robbery.