CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say they’ve solved a six-month-old murder case, but it’s the age of the accused killer – 14 – that makes it more attention-grabbing.

“Every day I still cry, every day I just want my son around,” said Will Adams of Team Trublue, an anti-violence group. “The more I hear about these senseless murders and senseless crimes, it just takes me back to the day that I got the phone call.”

Adams keeps his son’s memory close to him.

Will Adams Jr. was just 15 years old when he was killed by someone who went on a crime spree in west Charlotte in 2008.

“The thing with these kids is we’ve lost them, the community has lost them,” said Adams.

Adams started team Trublue after his son’s murder.

He’s saddened to hear CMPD just arrested a 14-year-old for murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon in the murder of 21-year-old Quantarrius Sturdivant in north Charlotte last November.

There have been several other cases in Charlotte recently with young people involved in violent crimes.

Earlier this month, police say two children, a 6-year-old and a 12-year old, pulled a gun and robbed a woman in Steele Creek.

“What we have to do is we have to go back to being each others’ neighbors, because what’s happening is you don’t even get along with your neighbor, you don’t even know who’s your neighbor anymore, so we got to start back at home,” said Adams.

Every summer Adams holds a softball tournament and family day at Tuckaseegee Park in west Charlotte. This year the event will be on July 8 at 2 p.m.

Adams also does a Lunch Buddies program during the school year in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools working to reach young people and turn them away from violence.

“When we start back at home and we get love built into the home, then love will come out into the streets,” said Adams.