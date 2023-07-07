CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The independent school whose building was destroyed by a fire last month says it is pushing forward with the acquisition of two modular units to house classrooms and office space.

In a letter to parents Friday, Charlotte Preparatory Head of School Chris Marblo said that one modular unit contains six classrooms, two offices and two bathrooms; the other contains two classrooms with two bathrooms.

Charlotte Prep’s Lower Campus on Boyce Road caught on fire the night of June 26. It was a three-alarm fire that took more than 60 firefighters to control, the Charlotte Fire Department said. The building did not have sprinklers which are required for new construction after a certain year.

Charlotte Prep was engulfed in flames June 26. (Courtesy: Charlotte Fire)

Marblo said the modular units will be fast-tracked, but no deadline was given. The first day of classes for the Middle School and Lower School is Aug. 16.

The school will need to address the utility connections, including electrical, plumbing, and water.

“These units can be very hard to find, but we got lucky,” he said. “Our plan is to put both of these units near each other so K-3 classrooms are all in the same area. Another unit containing eight offices will house our staff displaced by the fire. We are still determining the best locations for these units and will ensure the sites work on a practical level.”

The school also announced an update for its summer camps. They will restart July 17 at St. Stephen United Methodist Church, 6800 Sardis Road.

Marblo noted how aesthetics will be taken into account for the temporary campus buildings.

“We want this space to look special and attractive and are all about making lemonade out of lemons!” he said.

The school launched a fundraising campaign with hopes to build a “state-of-the-art facility.”

“The shock of the fire is receding, and we are completely focused on tending to the many tasks that need to be completed before the new school year.”