CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte Prep is getting a $150,000 donation in the wake of a devastating fire that tore through one of its campus buildings last month.

In a post on social media this week, the school said it received a $150,000 donation from a Charlotte Prep grandparent.

“We received an incredible donation of $150,000 from the Philip L. Van Every Foundation through a dedicated Charlotte Prep grandparent,” the school said. “We continue to receive many heartfelt gifts from our Charlotte Prep community and beyond.”

A large fire destroyed Charlotte Preparatory School’s Lower School building on June 26. The fire started just before 10 p.m. and severely damaged a portion of the school that housed kindergarten through fourth-grade classrooms.

The cause of the fire has still not been determined.

The campus was in the midst of hosting its summer camp activities. Following a three-week delay, camp resumed this week across the street at a nearby church.

Charlotte Fire confirmed to Queen City News that the Lower School building at Charlotte Prep that was destroyed in the fire did not have sprinklers. The fire department emphasized that the school was operating within the fire code.