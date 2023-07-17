CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Following a three-week postponement, summer camp is returning at Charlotte Prep Monday following an overnight campus fire that caused millions in damages.

The large fire started just before 10:00 p.m. Monday, June 26, and severely damaged a portion of the school that houses kindergarten through fourth-grade classrooms.

CLT PREP FIRE AFTERMATH 🙏🔥 | Drone footage shows what remains of @CharlottePrep after a 3-alarm fire broke out Monday night. Latest: https://t.co/nWnqr8pUdE pic.twitter.com/t4wJVpvBOk — Queen City News (@Queen_City_News) June 27, 2023

“The damage to the lower school building is extensive, but as of now, we see no significant damage to other buildings,” Charlotte Preparatory School said in a letter to families and staff.