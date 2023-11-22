CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Charlotte Rescue Mission team will feed at least 400 people breakfast and lunch on Thanksgiving.

The kitchen team at Charlotte Rescue Mission has been preparing for the holiday for weeks.

In the days leading up to Thanksgiving, the kitchen staff cooked 50 turkeys as the main entree for the feast.

For Assistant Food Service Manager Jamie Patterson, the love she puts into the food is a way to show gratitude for the organization.

“Everyone, please keep praying for this place it’s so important,” Patterson said. “My son would be dead if we weren’t for those guys. So it’s more important than anyone could ever know.”

Charlotte Rescue Mission serves men and women at the intersection of homelessness and addiction. For the holidays, the organization opens its facility to the community to serve breakfast and lunch.

“It’s just kind of preparing this making sure that you are ready upfront,” Verne Phifer, Food Service Manager at Charlotte Rescue Mission said. “Everybody’s kind of doing their part and just being able to work together and I think we do really well down here. We’ve done this for so many years.”

This is the last year the mission will cook Thanksgiving dinner in the old kitchen. The mission is to get a new state-of-the-art building to continue serving more people.

“We’ll be moving into our new facility next year. The men’s rebound facility will open by next Thanksgiving. So this is the last time we’re gonna be serving in this facility,” Robbie McLaughlin marketing and communications at Charlotte Rescue Mission said. “It’s great because this building is so old, and honestly we’ve needed for a long time. It will provide dignity and respect when people come through our facility and this will give us the opportunity to keep serving people.”

For this holiday, the team will serve clients a traditional Thanksgiving feast on fine china while they drink from goblets like royalty.

“If you notice and look at someone after they get their plate, they’ll look at it for a moment and then they’ll let out a big sigh. Like you know, they’re going to be full tonight. That’s what’s important. So that’s what makes me happy,” Patterson said.

There will be breakfast and lunch served at the Charlotte Rescue Mission on Thanksgiving. The public breakfast is from 7:30-8:30 am and lunch is from 12-1:30 pm. The community is invited. The address is 907 W 1st St, Charlotte, NC 28202.