CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An east Charlotte residential fire was caused by a battery-powered drone that malfunctioned, the Charlotte Fire Department announced.

The fire happened at 1:36 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, in the 400 block Dunlavin Way.

Charlotte Fire said as firefighters arrived at the scene, they saw light smoke showing. It took 30 firefighters about nine minutes to get the fire under control.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire was deemed accidental, related to a battery-powered drone, Charlotte investigators said. The estimated damages are $12,000.