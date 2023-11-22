CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – If you are in Charlotte and are looking to avoid cooking and want to head out to have someone do everything for you and your family, have no fear. Here is a list of restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day.

  1. Church & Union will feature a special Thanksgiving Day menu that includes a gingerbread layer cake
  2. La Belle Helene will also feature a special menu that includes a Gateau a la Citrouille
  3. Eddie V’s will feature a full Thanksgiving dinner that includes a pan gravy mirepoix brunoise
  4. Napa on Providence (and Kingsley)
  5. Angeline’s will offer breakfast and dinner services
  6. BLT Steak
  7. The Asbury
  8. Steak 48
  9. Sullivan’s