CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – If you are in Charlotte and are looking to avoid cooking and want to head out to have someone do everything for you and your family, have no fear. Here is a list of restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day.

Church & Union will feature a special Thanksgiving Day menu that includes a gingerbread layer cake La Belle Helene will also feature a special menu that includes a Gateau a la Citrouille Eddie V’s will feature a full Thanksgiving dinner that includes a pan gravy mirepoix brunoise Napa on Providence (and Kingsley) Angeline’s will offer breakfast and dinner services BLT Steak The Asbury Steak 48 Sullivan’s