CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and workers with a Charlotte-based nonprofit are trying to make it as special as possible for families experiencing homelessness.

On Friday, federal officials announced homelessness across the county had increased 12 percent, reaching an all-time high. Mecklenburg County leaders say homelessness increased locally by 11 percent from June 2022 to June 2023. Children aged 0-17 make up 20 percent of the county’s unhoused population.

Among those families are Stafonia Hines and her two children. They’re currently staying at one of Charlotte Family Housing’s shelters until they can secure permanent housing.

Hines said she waited seven years to receive her Section 8 housing voucher, but she recently lost it after not being able to find housing by the deadline.

“I imagined us in our own house with a Christmas tree,” said Hines. “There are gifts around the tree. We’re waking up and they’re opening their gifts in our home. But it’s not like that now. In the process of what we’re going through, I try to keep them happy, their spirits high.”

Stafonia Hines is seeking to find housing for her and her two children.

The team at Charlotte Family Housing has witnessed the increase in unhoused families firsthand.

“We actually have a waitlist now because our program is full, and we have reached capacity at a level that we have not experienced before,” said Family Support Coordinator Angelia Stephens.

Still, Stephens and her team are doing the best they can to assist the 21 families currently staying in their two shelters.

Families who stay at the CFH shelters typically stay there for 90 days while meeting with a team of social workers, housing coordinators and family support staff. During that time, they hold jobs and learn to budget so that they can find permanent housing by the time their 90 days are over.

The organization’s team of social workers continues to meet with them for up to two years.

But on Wednesday, CFH staff and volunteers gave those families a moment to forget about their troubles. They threw a Christmas party — complete with games, movies, food and presents.

“They were able to just be family,” Stephens said. “Children were able to be children instead of worrying about where they’re going to sleep, what they’re going to eat.”

This holiday season, Hines chooses to keep a positive outlook. And by next Christmas, she’ll be in her own home just like she imagined.

“It’s not always going to be bad times every day,” she said. “I ride on that, me and my children.”