CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte City Council members are expected to give their OK on Tuesday for approval of new Wells Fargo signage atop the old Duke Energy building in Uptown.

Wells Fargo plans to enhance lighting, add signage to Uptown tower

The significant visible change to the city’s skyline comes after signs were added on several other buildings including Truist, Honeywell, and Ally Financial.

Two nearly 1,900-square-foot Wells Fargo signs would be added atop the high-rise, which was recently acquired by Wells Fargo. City officials recommended moving forward with the approval of the proposal at Tuesday night’s meeting.

The iconic 54-story 550 South Tryon skyscraper was built in 2010.

In April, Wells Fargo announced a $500 million plan to upgrade local facilities over the next five years. The signage is part of that effort.