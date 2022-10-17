CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – With the news of wide receiver Robbie Anderson’s departure from the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight’s DWI arrest, Charlotte sports fans are more frustrated than ever.

These latest quandaries come amidst continued quarterback troubles with underperforming Baker Mayfield, coaching issues with the recent firing of Matt Rhule, and incredibly low fan attendance.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Evan Kent, the co-founder of the Hornet’s Crown Club and longtime Charlotte sports fan, says he gave up his season tickets this year due to low team performance.

“I feel like there’s a lot of fans that feel like they’re making a statement by not attending,” said Kent. “I’d much rather hang out with my buddies at a bar than take the time to park, do all that, just to watch what was inevitably going to be a losing game.”

Some fans hope the Panthers will keep key players like Christian McCaffrey and DJ Moore and pick up high draft picks after a tanked season.

“I don’t even smile on Sundays anymore,” said Charlotte sports fan Spencer Anderson. “We’re watching the Jets win games now. We have the Jets — the New York Jets are winning games. The New York Giants are 5-1. We are 1-4. How is this allowed?”

Meanwhile, Bouknight’s arrest marks the Hornets’ third of the offseason.

In June, forward Miles Bridges was arrested on domestic violence charges. In May, Montrezl Harrell was arrested following a traffic stop where officers found three pounds of marijuana.

“The Hornets have had more arrests in the past 20 years than playoff victories,” said Kent.

Hornets fans said this offseason could have been the most important in the past two decades, but it instead turned into lost opportunities to sign new players.

“Just Hornets stuff over here. We’re going to just stay in the same division as the Heat and the Hawks, who have actually rebuilt their teams efficiently. We’re just in purgatory, and everybody’s getting arrested,” said Anderson.