CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The shooting occurred after 7:30p on Sunday.

The park ranger was closing up Friendship Sportsplex for the night and then called 911.

“Person was suffering from a single gunshot wound to an extremity,” said Major Brian Foley, with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. “That person was immediately rendered medical aid by our officers.”

After CMPD wrapped up the investigation, the gate at the park remained locked.

Some people drove to the park for lunch, not knowing it was closed.

A Mecklenburg County Parks and Rec employee was seen walking around an area near the gate on Monday afternoon. People living in the area say they didn’t hear anything but saw the significant police presence.

“Makes me realize I have to be very careful when I am walking around here in this area,” added Milton Rohan as he returned home. “Because you don’t know who is going to do something that might be detrimental to your health.”

Another concern for many in the area, investigators have yet to release a description of the suspect or a motive for the shooting. Meaning those around the park are going to stay away for now.

“One time, I was thinking about going over there and getting a little exercise,” added Rohan. “But now I’m leery of going over there. Thinking of maybe trying to find someplace with more people and maybe might be a little safer.”