CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Charlotte Symphony is returning to the Anne Springs Close Greenway for a free community concert.

It’s at the tree lined amphitheater on Sunday, Sept. 24 from 3-4 p.m.

Greenway officials recommend bringing chairs, snacks and blankets.

Beverages will be available for purchase from 2-4:30 p.m., however no glass or outside alcohol will be allowed in.

Dogs are welcome as well but must be leashed and cleaned up after.