CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte murder suspect is set to appear in court Monday.

Charlotte resident Jaylin Johnson, 18, will appear in court Monday on first-degree murder charges following a shooting last week at a gas station on Beatties Ford Road.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around midnight last Tuesday at a Sam’s Mart gas station on Beatties Ford Road in north Charlotte.

Three gunshot wounds victims were located. One of those victims, later identified as Jadarius McCullough, 27, was pronounced dead on the scene and the other two were transported to an area medical center to be treated for life-threatening injuries. CMPD confirmed on Monday that one of the other victims, 19-year-old Quaveon Robinson, had succumbed to his injuries.

Johnson will appear in Mecklenburg County District Court for the morning session, court records stated. HE faces two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.