CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A whole new slew of Broadway shows has been announced for the 2023-2024 Blumenthal Performing Arts schedule.

“In Charlotte, audiences are coming back in droves and there is high demand for top-quality entertainment,” said Blumenthal President and CEO Tom Gabbard. “As a top 10 market, we are thrilled to present the largest Broadway season in the region, including several first national tours that won’t be seen anywhere else in the area for some time.”

Among others, Belk Theater will present Moulin Rouge! The Musical in March, Disney’s The Lion King in August, and will be one of only three places in North America to feature Back to the Future: The Musical.

“Fans from across the Carolinas and Tennessee will have the opportunity to travel to Charlotte for the chance to see these exclusive Broadway shows, further establishing Charlotte as a cultural destination in the region. The local economic impact of this type of tourism will be significant, as we’ve seen with our other major cultural initiatives like Immersive Van Gogh, the Charlotte International Arts Festival, and others.”

