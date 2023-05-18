The city of Charlotte is seeking organizations that focus on housing and neighborhoods as grant recipients.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The City of Charlotte will issue $2.5 million in one-time, federally funded grants to support the operating costs of local nonprofit agencies.

These grants stemming from the American Rescue Plan Act are open to Charlotte-based nonprofits that serve communities that have been financially and/or disparately impacted by COVID-19.

The Community Resilience Fund prioritizes work that fosters racial equity and economic mobility in marginalized communities. Nonprofits applying for these grants must work within the following areas of community resilience:

Housing and neighborhoods, including:

Fostering connections between neighbors

Workforce development

Supporting social safety networks

Community education

Risk reduction

Housing stability for vulnerable residents

Increased opportunities for youth and seniors

Strengthening families

Equity and inclusion, including:

Breaking down barriers to inclusion in civic life

Mitigating the impact racial segregation

Economic inclusion and mobility

Welcoming newcomers and refugees

Accessibility

Addressing systemic exclusion

Sustainability and environment, including

Green initiatives

Protecting and preserving the environment

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions/ promoting clean air

Supporting energy efficiency

Promoting uptake of sustainable mode of transportation

Supporting waste reduction.

Organizations may submit applications for up to $250,000. Grants must be used to support general operating costs, including, but not limited to, staff, rent, supplies, general overhead and more. Grants may not be used to cover capital costs, and requests cannot exceed 30 percent of the organization’s total budget.

The application will open May 18 and close June 30. A virtual application workshop will take place June 1 to assist nonprofits and to provide a Q&A session. Organizations will be notified of their status by the end of August.