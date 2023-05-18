CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The City of Charlotte will issue $2.5 million in one-time, federally funded grants to support the operating costs of local nonprofit agencies.
These grants stemming from the American Rescue Plan Act are open to Charlotte-based nonprofits that serve communities that have been financially and/or disparately impacted by COVID-19.
The Community Resilience Fund prioritizes work that fosters racial equity and economic mobility in marginalized communities. Nonprofits applying for these grants must work within the following areas of community resilience:
- Housing and neighborhoods, including:
- Fostering connections between neighbors
- Workforce development
- Supporting social safety networks
- Community education
- Risk reduction
- Housing stability for vulnerable residents
- Increased opportunities for youth and seniors
- Strengthening families
Equity and inclusion, including:
- Breaking down barriers to inclusion in civic life
- Mitigating the impact racial segregation
- Economic inclusion and mobility
- Welcoming newcomers and refugees
- Accessibility
- Addressing systemic exclusion
- Sustainability and environment, including
- Green initiatives
- Protecting and preserving the environment
- Reducing greenhouse gas emissions/ promoting clean air
- Supporting energy efficiency
- Promoting uptake of sustainable mode of transportation
- Supporting waste reduction.
Organizations may submit applications for up to $250,000. Grants must be used to support general operating costs, including, but not limited to, staff, rent, supplies, general overhead and more. Grants may not be used to cover capital costs, and requests cannot exceed 30 percent of the organization’s total budget.
The application will open May 18 and close June 30. A virtual application workshop will take place June 1 to assist nonprofits and to provide a Q&A session. Organizations will be notified of their status by the end of August.